New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 90.57% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

