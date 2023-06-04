Lear (NYSE:LEA) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.23.

Lear Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $131.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.00. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Lear’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,579. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,452,000 after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lear by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,105,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

