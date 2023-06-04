Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Marqeta from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Marqeta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.03.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 44,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $199,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,029,000 after purchasing an additional 735,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Marqeta by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visa Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at $137,389,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

