FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FGEN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $17.88 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.78.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FibroGen news, insider Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $155,801.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,214.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,931 shares of company stock worth $2,358,203. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

