LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.61.

LYB stock opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $112.53.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

