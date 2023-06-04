Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 690.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

