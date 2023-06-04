Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $75.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.81.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

