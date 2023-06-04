Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $202.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average of $189.81. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently -483.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO David Will sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $28,346.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,921.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total transaction of $95,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,332.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Will sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $28,346.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,921.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,395 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,248. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 300,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,528,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,128,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,098,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 333.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,526,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Articles

