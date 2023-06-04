Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CVR opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

