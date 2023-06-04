Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.88.
DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $303.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
