Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.88.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $303.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

