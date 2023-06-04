Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) SVP Sells $914,850.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 934,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

