Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Ennis Stock Up 3.7 %

EBF stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Ennis has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,107.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ennis in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 47.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 177.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.