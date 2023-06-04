McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) CMO Sells $570,140.00 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.2 %

MCD opened at $289.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.67. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

