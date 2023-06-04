Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells $284,962.40 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after acquiring an additional 167,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,665,000 after buying an additional 567,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,637,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,609,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,487,000 after buying an additional 946,481 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after buying an additional 2,184,767 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

