StockNews.com Downgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.56.
Truist Financial Price Performance
NYSE:TFC opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
