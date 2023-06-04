Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Truist Financial

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.92.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading

