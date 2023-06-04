Piper Sandler Raises Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target to $8.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DNMR opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $319.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a negative net margin of 377.00%. The company had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 356,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,895.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $97,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 158,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

