Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $189.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.60.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $153.35 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Genuine Parts by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,100,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 656,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

