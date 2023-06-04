Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $152.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.41. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.