Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.92.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $300.20 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $188.54 and a 1 year high of $319.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

