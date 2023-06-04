Piper Sandler Increases C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $29.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded C3.ai from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of AI stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,192.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

