CL King Begins Coverage on nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

CL King started coverage on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $657.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.17. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLIGHT

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.41 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in nLIGHT by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in nLIGHT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in nLIGHT by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

