Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $293.32 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.76 and its 200 day moving average is $300.96. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after buying an additional 347,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after acquiring an additional 334,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,527 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

