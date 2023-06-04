RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.