Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $239.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $239.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $182.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.62. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Five Below by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

