Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AMPX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

