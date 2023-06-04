Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Shares of EOSE opened at $2.43 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.39.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
