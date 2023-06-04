Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of EOSE opened at $2.43 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,460.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

