Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $470,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,654.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Cytokinetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
