Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $470,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,654.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

