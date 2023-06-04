BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,721,483.22 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $3,721,483.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,337,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,746,043.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $336,998.33.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,800.59.

On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $539,903.95.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,745.81.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,659 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $330,949.52.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,725 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $631,237.50.

On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 66,388 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $1,032,997.28.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,711 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $772,011.83.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,166.45.

On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,460.28.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ECAT opened at $15.67 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

