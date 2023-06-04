Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells $2,003,343.35 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $2,003,343.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,813.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Confluent Stock Performance
Shares of CFLT stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
