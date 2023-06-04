Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells $2,003,343.35 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $2,003,343.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,813.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 92,319 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

