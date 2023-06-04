Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $40.77 and last traded at $41.59. Approximately 86,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 471,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

Specifically, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $369,571.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,021,060 shares of company stock valued at $89,533,319. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACLX shares. SVB Securities increased their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Arcellx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 34,266 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcellx by 47.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,364,000 after buying an additional 1,243,434 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 16.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,874,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 258,365 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.