Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on GHL. JMP Securities downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GHL opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,954,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 494.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 149,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 719,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 97,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

