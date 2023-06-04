Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $136.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Whirlpool Stock Up 3.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -19.10%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

