Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $136.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool
In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Stock Up 3.3 %
NYSE:WHR opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -19.10%.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
