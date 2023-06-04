Analysts Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Target Price at $4.21

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RIGL opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 583,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 310,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.