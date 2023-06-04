Analysts Set Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Price Target at $158.60

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.60.

A number of analysts have commented on PKI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Revvity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revvity Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.18.

Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

Featured Articles

