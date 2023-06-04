Analysts Set Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Price Target at $158.60

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.60.
A number of analysts have commented on PKI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Revvity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
In other Revvity news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.18.
Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.
Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.
