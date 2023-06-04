Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $32.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s previous close.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

PD opened at $23.00 on Friday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,700. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after purchasing an additional 180,197 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 517,110 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,982,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,883,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 242,771 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after purchasing an additional 126,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

