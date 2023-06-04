Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Chewy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Chewy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. Chewy has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

