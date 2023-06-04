Barclays Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $210.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.38.

NYSE:EL opened at $188.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.84 and a 200 day moving average of $239.60. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $182.02 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,492,000 after purchasing an additional 172,821 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

