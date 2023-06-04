Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $696,853.80 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $696,853.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Joby Aviation Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.58. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.