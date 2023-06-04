Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $696,853.80 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $696,853.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.58. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. FMR LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.