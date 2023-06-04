Insider Buying: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Buys $1,015,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 35,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $1,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 294,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,765. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

