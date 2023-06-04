Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) CEO Purchases $1,082,759.16 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Match Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Match Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

