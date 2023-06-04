Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells $974,864.91 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,081,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,392,083.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 996 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $15,945.96.

On Thursday, May 25th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $3,208.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $8,289,157.50.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -264.50 and a beta of 0.45. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after buying an additional 2,581,501 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,215,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,203,000 after buying an additional 897,726 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,706,000 after buying an additional 391,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,272,000 after buying an additional 1,125,127 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWAN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.