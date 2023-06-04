Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

