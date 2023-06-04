Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

