TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $77.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

