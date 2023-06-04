Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Huber Research downgraded shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,164.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,164.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,203,791.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,664 shares of company stock worth $3,802,673 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 78.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Criteo by 169.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Criteo by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Criteo by 72.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

CRTO opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

