Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) PT at GBX 238.56

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.56 ($2.95).

BARC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.34) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 250 ($3.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

LON BARC opened at GBX 156.76 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.03, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.86. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.46).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

