Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Price Target at $83.80

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE DIN opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $994.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 68,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.