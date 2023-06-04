Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

