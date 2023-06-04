NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given “Maintains” Rating at SpectralCast

SpectralCast reiterated their maintains rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTAP. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 198.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 628.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,783,000 after purchasing an additional 930,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 23,444.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 893,225 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.