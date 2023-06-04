Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CL King started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $236.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.26. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teleflex by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

